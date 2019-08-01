Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, August 1

Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, data analysis firm Nielsen forecasts U.S. cannabis industry will reach $40 billion by 2025 — 25% growth per year. U.S. pension funds want in on the marijuana bandwagon. They’ve picked a relatively safe and stable real estate investment fund, Innovative Industrial Properties, to start investing in cannabis. And TOKE is the ticker for a new cannabis exchange-traded fund (ETF).

