Planning to Claim Social Security at 65? Don’t

Social Security is the single-biggest social safety net for seniors in the U.S., with the average beneficiary taking home $17,532 a year.

If you’re turning 65 soon, you might be tempted to start cashing out on what you’ve been paying in for your entire working life. But if you do that, just remember you could very well end up regretting that decision later in life.

Many seniors might think 65 is the ideal time to start claiming benefits because that’s when Medicare eligibility kicks in. And while the two programs are interrelated, they also work quite differently.

Per USA Today:

Seniors who accrue enough work credits during their careers are entitled to Social Security, and benefits can be claimed at any point between age 62 and age 70. (Technically, you can file after age 70, but there’s no financial reason to wait past that point.) Those benefits, meanwhile, are calculated based on workers’ 35 highest years of earnings on record. But it’s only once you reach full retirement age, or FRA, that you’re eligible for the full monthly benefit your work history entitles you to. Full retirement age is determined based on the year you were born, as follows: