When the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2023, did anyone expect this?

Year-to-date, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up 17% and 23%, respectively…

We’ve watched stocks like Nvidia Corp. (Nasdaq: NVDA) ride the AI wave to 160% gains…

And now we’re starting to see a rotation into smaller stocks as inflation cools and the Federal Reserve gears up for its first potential interest rate cut in over four years…

(If you’re wondering how to follow Adam O’Dell into the small-cap stocks he believes have the best potential now, click here.)

All that said, this market isn’t invincible. We saw that yesterday as some of 2024’s stock leaders gave up a healthy chunk of gains.

That’s why we want to know: How bullish are you for the rest of 2024?

Will stocks continue to rally higher and lead the S&P 500 to one of its best years ever?

Or will the market’s bull run hit a wall and head lower again?

Take our quick poll to let your opinion be heard! (No wrong answers here!)

Javascript is disabled Javascript is disabled on your browser. Please enable it in order to use this form. Loading Your form has been submitted Thank you %NAME% for taking the quiz/survey/feedback.

We have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below:

%TRACK_LINK%

We have also attached a copy of your submission. Server Side Error We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again. If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information. TextStatus: undefined

HTTP Error: undefined Processing you request Error Some error has occured.

We’ll review the results in next Friday’s Money & Markets Daily.

And look out for “The 5” on Monday … we’ve found some compelling data points that are sure to impress at your next cocktail hour. Not to mention, they’ll give you an edge to make the most of opportunities in stocks, bonds, funds — and everything in between.

Until next time,

Chad Stone

Managing Editor, Money & Markets