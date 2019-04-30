Pope Trolls Trump, Donates $500k to Migrant Caravan Bound for US
Is the Pope trolling President Donald Trump? It sure seems like it.
According to reports, Pope Francis donated $500,000 to help thousands of Central American migrants currently in Mexico reach the United States. The Vatican released a statement saying it hopes to help raise awareness on the struggle of migrants amid waning publicity.
“Media coverage of this emergency has been decreasing and as a result, aid to migrants by the government and private individuals has also decreased,” the statement reads.
The money will be doled out to 27 projects associated with 16 Mexican congregations, and it is to be used for food, lodging and basic necessities, according to ABC News.
“In recent months, thousands of migrants have arrived in Mexico, having traveled more than 4,000 kilometers on foot and with makeshift vehicles from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala,” a press release from Peter’s Pence, the organization in charge of the funds, reads. “Men and women, often with young children, flee poverty and violence, hoping for a better future in the United States. However, the U.S. border remains closed to them.”
The funds have been allocated “to provide the Holy Father with the financial means to respond to those who are suffering as a result of war, oppression, natural disaster and disease.”
More specifically, the money is to help the 75,000 migrants who arrived in Mexico in 2018 as parts of six different caravans.
“All these people were stranded, unable to enter the United States, without a home or livelihood,” Peter’s Pence said. “The Catholic Church hosts thousands of them in hotels within the dioceses or religious congregations, providing basic necessities, from housing to clothing.”
The organization also said the donations are needed because “media coverage of this emergency has been decreasing, and as a result, aid to migrants by the government and private individuals has also decreased.”
Trump hasn’t mentioned the Pope’s tactics as of yet, and he’s sure to be unhappy about it judging by tweets he sent Monday evening when he said “Also, stop the MARCH to U.S.”
The Coyotes and Drug Cartels are in total control of the Mexico side of the Southern Border. They have labs nearby where they make drugs to sell into the U.S. Mexico, one of the most dangerous country’s in the world, must eradicate this problem now. Also, stop the MARCH to U.S.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2019
If the Democrats don’t give us the votes to change our weak, ineffective and dangerous Immigration Laws, we must fight hard for these votes in the 2020 Election!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2019