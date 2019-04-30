Pope Trolls Trump, Donates $500k to Migrant Caravan Bound for US

“Media coverage of this emergency has been decreasing and as a result, aid to migrants by the government and private individuals has also decreased,” the statement reads.

The money will be doled out to 27 projects associated with 16 Mexican congregations, and it is to be used for food, lodging and basic necessities, according to ABC News.

“In recent months, thousands of migrants have arrived in Mexico, having traveled more than 4,000 kilometers on foot and with makeshift vehicles from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala,” a press release from Peter’s Pence, the organization in charge of the funds, reads. “Men and women, often with young children, flee poverty and violence, hoping for a better future in the United States. However, the U.S. border remains closed to them.”

The funds have been allocated “to provide the Holy Father with the financial means to respond to those who are suffering as a result of war, oppression, natural disaster and disease.”

More specifically, the money is to help the 75,000 migrants who arrived in Mexico in 2018 as parts of six different caravans.

“All these people were stranded, unable to enter the United States, without a home or livelihood,” Peter’s Pence said. “The Catholic Church hosts thousands of them in hotels within the dioceses or religious congregations, providing basic necessities, from housing to clothing.”

The organization also said the donations are needed because “media coverage of this emergency has been decreasing, and as a result, aid to migrants by the government and private individuals has also decreased.”

Trump hasn’t mentioned the Pope’s tactics as of yet, and he’s sure to be unhappy about it judging by tweets he sent Monday evening when he said “Also, stop the MARCH to U.S.”

The Coyotes and Drug Cartels are in total control of the Mexico side of the Southern Border. They have labs nearby where they make drugs to sell into the U.S. Mexico, one of the most dangerous country’s in the world, must eradicate this problem now. Also, stop the MARCH to U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2019