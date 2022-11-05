It’s the most used metal in the world.

It’s essential to constructing buildings, manufacturing cars and even making surgical scalpels.

This metal is steel.

It’s essential because it’s cheap, strong and reusable.

In today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a 97-rated Power Stock that manufactures and recycles steel and metal products.

And it’s soaring to new heights in the demand for steel.



The Global Uses of Steel

Steel is everywhere.

The uses are vast, including:

Automobiles.

Aircraft.

Construction.

Refrigerators, washers and dryers.

Surgical scalpels.

Another beauty of steel is that after it’s recycled, it doesn’t lose its strength.

Using our Stock Power Ratings system, I found a company that produces and recycles steel for global consumption:

It earns a “Strong Bullish” 97 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! The company raked in record revenues in the last quarter.

The stock is trading at a new 52-week high.

Here’s why this company is in line for more gains in the future.

Global Steel Consumption Hitting Record Levels

The biggest use of steel is in the construction industry.

That’s because of its strength and low cost to produce.

The market for structural steel is projected to reach new highs in the coming years:



Statista reported the actual and estimated size of the global structural steel market shown in the chart above.

In 2019, the market’s value was $290.7 billion.

By 2026, Global Market Insights projects the market to grow to more than $500 billion!

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I’m going to share a way to play this growth — and bring home a nice dividend at the same time.

The stock I’m going to share earns a 97 overall rating!

Listen below to see why we expect it to beat the broader market by 3X over the next 12 months.

