Where Top Presidential Candidates Stand on Social Security

Social Security is one of the country’s most important social safety nets, particularly for seniors, so it’s of the utmost importance to know where the top candidates for 2020 stand on the issue.

But while “Medicare for All” has been highlighted and discussed heavily, Social Security has largely been ignored.

By 2035, the program will begin facing funding shortfalls, according to the Social Security Board of Trustees, and will only be able to pay out about 80% of retiree benefits — unless Congress stops kicking the can down the road and does something about it.

One in four Americans receive support from the program and polls show that many people are concerned about its future, which means candidates should be talking more about it, said Nancy Altman, the president of Social Security Works, an advocacy group.

“It would be a real public service and would help people decide who to vote for,” Altman told CNBC.

Per CNBC, here is what we know about key presidential candidates (the Democrats listed ranked highest in a July 2 Quinnipiac poll) and where they stand on the issue: