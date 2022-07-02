The sun’s out, and it’s time to go outside.

As a kid, I spent every summer at the pool, on the baseball diamond or in my yard.

Now that I’m an adult, my favorite summertime activity is grilling.

There’s nothing like the smell of steaks, burgers, hot dogs or whatever you prefer cooking on the grill.

That leads me to the 99-rated Power Stock I share with you in this episode of The Stock Power Podcast.

The company distributes an essential element for grilling.

Its stock jumped 8.3% in the last 10 days, giving us the “maximum momentum” we love to see in stocks.

Propane Powers Summer Fun and Our Portfolio

A 2021 survey found 61% of outdoor barbecue owners use liquid propane to fuel their grills.

But beyond grilling our favorite summer meals, we use propane to:

Heat our homes and water.

Refrigerate food.

Power farming and industrial equipment.

In today’s podcast, I share a company that distributes propane to residential, commercial and agricultural customers.

Its stock scores a 99 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

The company’s one-year annual earnings-per-share (EPS) growth rate is an excellent 100.2%.

I believe this propane stock has more room to run.

The Trend: Propane Market Growth

In March 2022, the price of propane reached $1.62 per gallon — the highest since May 2021.

Since then, it fell to $1.22 per gallon — down 25%. It’s now more affordable to buy tanks for grilling.

The chart above shows the value of the global propane market.

From 2020 to 2028, it will jump 27.3%.

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share all the details about a “Strong Bullish” propane company whose stock earns a 99 overall rating. That means we expect it to beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 months!

