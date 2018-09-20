Select Page

QuinStreet, Inc. Could Fall 9% on Bearish Wedge Breakdown

Sep 20, 2018

My team of traders point out that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST), the owner of an expansive network of informative websites, just had a bearish wedge breakdown.

Wedges are reversal patterns that motion a trend change within a narrowing range.

My team believes this bearish technical signal indicates the company’s share price may decline up to 9% over the near-term.

Consider going short or buying puts on QNST today.

