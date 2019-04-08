Ray Dalio: ‘The American Dream Is Lost,’ Capitalism Needs Reform

Billionaire Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio offered a harsh critique of capitalism in a spirited debate Monday morning on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” saying it isn’t completely broken but it does need reform because “we are losing a middle class.”

If we don’t have reform, we will likely have revolution, Dalio said in a two-part essay published on LinkedIn called “Why and How Capitalism Needs to Be Reformed.”

Dalio said capitalism allowed him to get where he is, but there are far too many people today who don’t have an “equal opportunity for the American dream.”

“I’m capitalist, I’m a professional capitalist. The system has worked for me,” Dalio said during a spirited debate. “I didn’t have anything and then I got something through the capitalist system.

“So I was raised with equal opportunity. I went through the public school system and I had parents who took care of me. Then I was able to come in with equal job opportunities.”

The bottom 60% of U.S. workers aren’t getting those same kind of opportunities, Dalio said, blaming in part a failing public school system that is leading to high levels of incarceration. Dalio said the root of the issue is a failure of the system to make sure people aren’t left behind.

“How has it been for income? How has it been for equal opportunity? That has been something for a long, long, long time. Is that deniable that it is producing those outcomes?” he said.

The result “is producing a terrible split in our country,” he added.

Per CNBC:

His appearance featured a contentious back-and-forth on whether it was capitalism itself that was fracturing the country or it was also about a number of other obstacles such as fiscal and monetary policy. “I honestly don’t understand what it is we’re arguing about,” Dalio said at one point. Dalio has used philanthropy to help address inequality. While he’s accepted subsidies to stay in Connecticut, he also has donated $100 million to the state, whose public education is generally ranked among the top in the country. The 2018 USA Today rankings put the state fifth. Dalio told CNBC that it was probably a mistake for Bridgewater to accept the subsidy. “I look at myself as a byproduct of capitalism when it also gave equal opportunity, the American dream. I was very lucky to live the American dream by having the proper care and the proper public school education,” he said. “A number of things have changed.”

Dalio also appeared on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday, saying President Donald Trump should place a greater emphasis on income inequality, calling it a “national emergency.”

“If I was the president of the United States, what I would do is recognize that this is a national emergency,” Dalio said. “If you look at history, if you have a group of people who have very different economic conditions, and you have an economic downturn, you have conflict.”

Per Bloomberg: