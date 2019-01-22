Ray Dalio: ‘Significant Risk’ of 2020 Recession and What Scares Him Most

Ray Dalio, the founder of the $150 billion Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, said he sees a “significant risk” of a recession hitting the U.S. in 2020, and he also revealed what scares him most about the future of the global economy.

Dalio said earlier Tuesday during a Davos panel discussion that “the next downturn in the economy worries me the most.”

Speaking with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” at the Davos World Economic Forum, Dalio says it won’t just be the United States that will suffer when the next big recession hits.

Per CNBC:

“It’s going to be globally a slow up. It’s not just the United States; it’s Europe; and it’s China and Japan,” the billionaire investment titan said Tuesday in an interview on CNBC”s “Squawk Box.”

As we noted in an article last week on Money & Markets, Dalio says the problem is that when the next crisis hits, the Fed will be powerless to stop it.