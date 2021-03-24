Let’s take a look at one of my all-time favorite dividend stocks — the “Monthly Dividend Company” itself, Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O).

Realty Income is quirky because it pays monthly dividends instead of quarterly. But that’s great if you use the dividends to pay your regular monthly expenses.

As I wrote recently in Money & Markets, I look for three things in a dividend stock. I like a competitive yield. This doesn’t mean the highest yield on offer because that’s a recipe for a dividend cut. But, in a world of 10-year bonds yield at less than 2%, a 3% to 4% dividend yield is pretty darn good.

I also look for dividend growth that is safely above the rate of inflation. If our goal is to hold the stock for years or even decades, a rising dividend is the only guarantee that you don’t lose purchasing power to the ravages of inflation.

And finally, I like to see stability. I want businesses that are future-proof. Stable income requires stable businesses to produce dividends.

Why This Stock Is Primed to Recover

Realty Income checks all of these boxes. It sports an attractive 4.8% dividend yield. And it’s raised its dividend for an almost hard-to-believe 94 consecutive quarters. If that’s not stable consistency, I don’t know what is.

Realty Income is a triple-net real estate investment trust (REIT). That’s a technical way of saying that it doesn’t actually do anything. The tenants pay all taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses. The landlord’s responsibility is limited to opening the mailbox once per month to collect the rent check.

Last year was awful for brick-and-mortar retail properties due to forced closures and other COVID-19 restrictions. But not all retail is the same. Realty Income’s portfolio is most heavily weighted to “virus-proof” properties like pharmacies and convenience stores, which together make up about 20% of the portfolio. Its largest tenants by percent of total portfolio annualized rental revenue at the end of 2020 are:

Walgreens, 5.7%. 7-Eleven, 4.8%. Dollar General, 4.3%. FedEx, 3.7%.

In 2020, none of this mattered. Wall Street fixated on the company’s at-risk holdings: gyms, movie theaters and restaurants. Health and fitness centers, in particular, make up about 6.8% of the portfolio. Theaters and restaurants make up another 5.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

Here’s what is important to remember. To start, Realty Income’s tenants are established national chains with access to financing. These are not mom-and-pop operations. And with COVID-19 immunization plowing ahead, leisure businesses like these should enjoy a strong second half of 2021.

Prior to the pandemic, Realty Income’s stock hit a high just shy of $85 per share. Today it trades for around $62. In a market in which virtually everything is starting to look overheated, Realty Income’s shares still trade at a discount.

Realty Income’s Green Zone Rating

Realty Income does not rate well in our Green Zone Ratings model, with a composite score of just 24 out of 100. But this requires some explanation.

Growth — Realty Income, despite being a conservative REIT, is actually quite the growth dynamo, rating an 82 on our growth metric. Its model of accumulating standalone, high-traffic real estate is a simple one. But Realty Income’s execution of this scalable business model over its life as a public company has been fantastic.

Quality — The stock rates a “middle of the pack” 52 based on quality, but we need to remember that the quality metric works best for operating businesses. Realty Income is essentially a passive landlord. Furthermore, most REITs carry a lot of debt and have low profitability because numbers are skewed by non-cash expenses like depreciation. So, it is a far higher-quality company than its score would suggest.

Volatility — Realty Income’s volatility score is also uninspiring at 46, but this is largely a result of the pandemic bear market. Realty Income got crushed last year. If you remove 2020, you see a nice, steadily rising stock price and minimal volatility.

Value — Like quality, value tends to punish REITs due to quirky accounting. Our model is designed for operating businesses, not passive landlords with distorted levels of depreciation. We should take Realty Income’s value rating of 38 with a healthy grain of salt.

Momentum — There’s not much we can say here. Realty Income’s momentum is awful, with a rating of just 9. It is what it is. The March 2020 crash hit the stock hard, and it simply hasn’t recovered as quickly as the rest of the market. Though I do expect that to change in the year ahead.

Size — This is a large REIT with a market cap of $23 billion. So, it’s not surprising that it rates low on size at 7.

Bottom line: If you’re hunting for a workhorse dividend payer, Realty Income is worth a good look. And while it doesn’t rate super high in Green Zone Ratings, we need to read between the lines to see why. Realty Income is a steady grower whose ratings are distorted by its accounting and a rough 2020. Consider this a solid contrarian dividend buy.

To safe profits,

Charles Sizemore

Editor, Green Zone Fortunes

Charles Sizemore is the editor of Green Zone Fortunes and specializes in income and retirement topics. Charles is a regular on The Bull & The Bear podcast. He is also a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg and Fox Business.