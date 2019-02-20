Recession Indicator With Perfect 70-Year Track Record Nears Trigger

For the past 70 years, there has been a recession indicator that’s had a perfect track record, and it’s near the threshold of being triggered again: the unemployment rate.

According to Natixis Chief Economist Joseph Lavorgna, dating back to 1948, the economy has always entered or been in a recession when the unemployment rate ticks up 50 basis points, or 0.5 percent, from its trailing cyclical low.

“It’s never been wrong,” Lavorgna said. “It’s something to watch.”

Lavorgna points to 1953, when the unemployment rate rose to just 3.1 percent, and again in 1981 when it topped out at 7.2 percent.

On Feb. 1 of this year, unemployment rose to 4 percent, up from January’s 3.9 percent. As it stands now, the rate is 30 basis points (0.3 percent) above November’s 3.7-percent low, which was the lowest rate in nearly a half-century.

Per CNBC: