Recession Red Flags to Watch for as US Nears Longest Expansion Period

There has been a lot of talk of an incoming recession, but many wonder when it will actually hit as the United States draws closer to its longest period of expansion ever, which it will hit in July.

There’s no big neon sign in Times Square flashing “RECESSION” when the time finally comes. The National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee makes the call, and the committee tends to wait about a year to announce the end of an expansion after analyzing various factors, according to Bloomberg. So by the time it’s confirmed, the U.S. may already be a few months into the downturn.

Overall, the country’s economy has been healthy throughout the first half of the year with increased consumer spending and a solid 3.2% GDP growth in the first quarter. But that doesn’t seem to be enough as investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates soon after a poor jobs report, an extended period of lower inflation and an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

In a recent survey polling economists on Bloomberg, chances of a recession in 2019 grew from 25% to 30%. Here are a few factors that economists study when trying to determine when a recession will hit.

Per Bloomberg: