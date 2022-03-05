From 2020 to 2021, investors bought renewable energy stocks en masse.

That changed last year, through no fault of the sector.

Hopes were high that legislation in Congress would infuse billions of cash and tax credits into solar power and renewable energy as a way to fend off our dependence on fossil fuels.

The future looked bright.

Then Congress, as it often does, got in the way. Renewable energy stocks paid the price.

Fast-forward to 2022…

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I show you that, despite recent headwinds, solar and renewable energy are starting to surge ahead.

And I share a solar exchange-traded fund (ETF) that you can buy to profit from this new trend.



Solar Market Makes a Comeback

As momentum for the Build Back Better plan gained steam, so did solar stocks.

That momentum faded as support for the plan waned in Congress.

But now, solar (along with other renewable energies) is mounting a strong comeback.

The Ardour Solar Energy Index is a cap-weighted index of prominent solar energy stocks.

It jumped a massive 476% in value from April 2020 to January 2021.

The index pared off some of those gains as President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan failed to win a consensus in Congress.

Now, solar power and renewable energy are coming back into the fold as investors find strong value in the sector.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you how to capitalize on this new momentum swing with a solar ETF.

Note: Old energy is surging. On March 1, I shared a lucrative way to play that momentum.

But as I mentioned, the future lies in renewables.

Adam and our entire team have worked hard to find the largest untapped energy source in the world.

It’s worth trillions of dollars and makes massive oil fields look tiny in comparison.

We’re in the early stages of this resource being unleashed, and this breakthrough is set to turn the global energy market on its head.

We can now share more information about this revolutionary renewable tech (and the one company behind it all).

Click here to find out more about this massive mega trend.

