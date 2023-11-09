I look forward to every weekday morning at 9:30.

Not just because the market opens and trading begins, but because I get to be a part of something unique.

You see, that’s when I join my friend, colleague and Money & Markets chief market technician, Mike Carr, for his Precision Profits Trade Room.

Every day, Mike surprises me with his incredible depth of market knowledge as he interacts with his community. Whether it’s with a story about his time working in the Pentagon, or when he draws the wildest — yet still logical — connections between events from 150 years ago and today.

It never gets old.

But maybe you’re wondering what the trade room actually is…

Today, I’ll pull back the curtain and show you what we do during our hourlong daily sessions and why we do it.

Mike Carr’s Precision Profits Trade Room

The concept of Mike’s trade room is simple: Provide access to one of the best minds in investing, live and unfiltered.

And I think we achieve that in spades.

Mike runs through different trading strategies and finds the best possible trades to make based on systematic investing (more on that shortly).

Every day, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, we discuss market trends, news and the best opportunities to trade these trends using various strategies such as:

Open range breakout.

Credit spreads.

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.



“OOPS” trading.

Each of these strategies has simple entry and exit rules that Mike covers in great detail every day. He’s there to make sure you have the confidence to trade like Wall Street’s best.

The trade room is the best way to get live access to one of the best market minds out there every single day.

The Anchor of the Room: Mike and Systematic Trading

In behavioral science, there is what’s called the “if/then theory.”

It means that if something occurs, then it will lead to something else.

The same principle can be applied to trading.

It can be as simple as: “If the price of a stock reaches $50, then buy 100 shares.”

It can also be as complex as: “If a stock’s 200-day simple moving average falls below the 50-day simple moving average, then buy the stock.”

Charles Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones & Company and developer of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fleshed out the basic tenets of the “if/then theory” related to trading at the turn of the 20th century.

Dow’s idea was that if one market average crosses above a previous important high and a corresponding average moves the same, then the broader market would be in an uptrend. (Mike just hit on this a bit earlier this week.)

This is otherwise known as systematic trading and it’s the backbone of what Mike does in his daily trade room.

Each of the strategies I mentioned above has its own set of rules. From what qualifies a stock for that particular strategy, to when to get in and when to get out.

And the results speak for themselves. Here’s what some trade room veterans have said about it:

Stay Tuned: A Deep Dive Into the Nasdaq 100

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Chief Research Analyst, Money & Markets