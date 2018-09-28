Forbes: This Is What Will Trigger The Next Market Collapse

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates from 2 percent to 2.25 percent Wednesday while signaling another hike is likely coming this December, followed by three more planned for 2019.

That’s not exactly great news.

In fact, it’s the biggest signal yet that another market crash is coming, according to a recent article in Forbes magazine.

As the stock market is hitting record highs, the current interest rate is the highest it’s been since … April of 2008, just before The Great Recession.

According to Forbes, “soft landings after rate hike cycles are as rare as unicorns.”

Forbes argues that periods of low interest rates help create credit and asset booms:

• By encouraging more borrowing by consumers, businesses, and governments • By discouraging the holding of cash versus spending and speculating in riskier assets & endeavors • Investors can borrow cheaply to speculate in assets (ex: cheap mortgages for property speculation and low margin costs for trading stocks) • By making it cheaper to borrow to conduct share buybacks, dividend increases, and mergers & acquisitions • By encouraging higher rates of inflation, which helps to support assets like stocks and real estate

These artificial credit conditions, or “malinvestments,” come crashing down once interest rates hit normal levels.

According to Forbes:

Though it can be difficult to tell precisely which investments or businesses are malinvestments in a central bank-distorted economy, a quote by Warren Buffett is extremely applicable: “only when the tide goes out do you learn who’s been swimming naked.” For the purpose of this discussion, “the tide going out” refers to rising interest rates. The mass failure of malinvestments in an economy as interest rates rise typically results in recessions or banking/financial crises.

Forbes then breaks down a list of historic recessions and financial crises that immediately followed interest rate hikes.

Forbes goes on to say the current “everything bubble” that’s formed after a decade of low interest rates will burst, though, we don’t know exactly when, likely ending in an even worse manner than before.