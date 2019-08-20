Shiller: Fed’s Rate Cut, Talk of ZIRP Set Off Recession Alarms

Nobel Laureate and Yale economics professor Robert Shiller said the Federal Reserve’s July interest rate cut, the first cut in 11 years, was the catalyst for the following recession warnings because of the psychological harm it caused Wall Street.

“By cutting them and mentioning the word zero it put us in the same category as Japan during the lost decade. I think they shouldn’t have cut it to zero.”

“I think that there is a problem with cutting rates because it shows a sense of alarm,” Shiller said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Tuesday morning.

As the global economy has slowed and central banks have begun easing around the world as signs of recession are popping up, the U.S. Fed cut rates for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis. It was only a 25-basis point cut, or 0.25%, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell called it a “mid-cycle adjustment” and said the “implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures” were the main causes for the cut — leading some at the time to speculate it might be the only cut, sending markets downward instead of upward.

Shiller said the interest rate cut was less about cutting rates out of need, and more about what appears to be a global economic slowdown that the Fed was trying to get out in front of.