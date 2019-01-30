If you’re looking for a tax-saving strategy to cut your tax bill in retirement, a Roth 401(k) could be exactly what you’re looking for — if your employer offers it.

Most people are familiar with traditional 401(k) plans, which is a workplace retirement savings plan that lets you put away pretax dollars from each paycheck to let the money grow on a tax-deferred basis.

But what many people don’t know is that more and more companies are offering Roth 401(k) plans as well.

A Roth 401(k) lets you stash after-tax dollars, where the money accumulates free of taxes and lets you take tax-free withdrawals in retirement so long as you meet a set of conditions.

A recent poll by investment consultancy firm Callan said about 85 percent of the 106 employers it polled offered Roth 401(k) plans in 2018.

Per CNBC:

“What drives employers’ interest is that it gives participants the opportunity to save,” said Jana Steele, senior vice president of the defined contribution consulting group at Callan. “It’s more beneficial for higher-compensated employees who may not be able to make Roth deferrals outside of the plan and are capped by income limits,” she said. Here’s what you need to know about Roth 401(k) accounts at work.

No income caps Roth 401(k) plans offer high-income savers a benefit they couldn’t otherwise get with a Roth IRA. You’re barred from making a direct contribution to a Roth IRA if your modified adjusted gross income exceeds $137,000 and you’re single ($203,000 if married). However, income caps don’t apply to people saving in Roth 401(k) accounts.

Roth 401(k) accounts also have higher contribution limits: You can put away up to $19,000 in total in your Roth and traditional 401(k) plans, plus $6,000 if you’re 50 and over. Meanwhile, Roth IRAs are subject to an annual contribution limit of $6,000 this year, plus $1,000 for people age 50 and over.