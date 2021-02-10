I’ve been writing for weeks that I expect “boring” stocks to do well in 2021.

Last year, it was the glitzy tech stocks that enjoyed market-crushing gains. But with that trade looking a little long in the tooth, I expect gritty industrial stocks to take the lead. And with the Federal Reserve pinning the entire yield curve down, dividend-paying value stocks should do particularly well.

This is the perfect environment for a stodgy industrial stock like Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R).

There is absolutely nothing sexy about Ryder. It’s a trucking and logistics company, for crying out loud. But companies like this underpin the real economy. Apart from the trucks you’ve seen on the road, Ryder provides comprehensive supply-chain management, including:

Freight brokerage.

Warehousing and distribution.

E-commerce fulfillment.

And last mile delivery services.

Ryder has ample room for growth, despite its “old economy” status. It’s targeting companies that want to become more efficient at running their own trucking and distribution operations. Ryder estimates this is a $1 trillion market, of which only $148 billion is currently outsourced. So, there is a long runway for growth from companies that want to streamline their own processes.

Ryder’s Dividend

Let’s talk dividends. At current prices, Ryder yields a very respectable 3.33%.

Given the upheaval of the real economy in 2020, Ryder opted to keep its dividend set at $0.56 per share for the past several quarters. But before the pandemic, Ryder was a serial dividend raiser, and I expect that to continue as the world gets back something a little closer to normal.

Ryder raised its dividend 4% in 2019 and 17% in 2018. Over the past decade, it has more than doubled its quarterly dividend.

And Ryder’s stock is well-positioned for growth if we take a closer look at the numbers.

Ryder Stock’s Green Zone Rating

Let’s see how Ryder’s stock stacks up on Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings model.

This is another solid dividend payer that falls into our Bullish rating with a 74 out of 100. Any rating over 60 is considered “Bullish” and, based on Adam’s historical research, should outperform the overall market by at least two times over the coming 12 months.

Let’s take a closer look at the six factors driving this rating.

Value — Ryder rates highest on value, at 91. By our criteria, which includes a plethora of valuation metrics, Ryder is cheaper than all but 9% of the stocks in our universe. In a vacuum, a cheap valuation doesn’t necessarily mean all that much. Cheap stocks can potentially stay cheap forever. But cheap valuations get a lot more interesting when combined with momentum … which brings us to our next metric.

Momentum — Ryder also rates highly based on momentum, with a score of 80. Much of our research at Money & Markets centers around momentum investing — the idea of buying high and selling higher. Taken alone, a high momentum rating is attractive in its own right. But it’s all the more attractive when combined with a cheap valuation. In this case, we’re looking at a cheap stock that Wall Street is discovering, pushing higher.

Growth — I mentioned that Ryder had a long runway for growth. This is evident in the company’s growth rating, which is a respectable 59. That might not sound too great, but remember that Ryder is competing with early-stage tech stocks and other high-flyers. A rating of 59 puts Ryder firmly in the top half.

Volatility — Ryder rates a 55 on volatility, meaning it is less volatile than 55% of the stocks in our universe. All else equal, we prefer lower-volatility stocks, as they generally produce better returns over time.

Quality — Ryder also rates a respectable 51 on quality. We measure quality based primarily on profitability and balance sheet strength. Ryder’s score is nothing special here, but it’s certainly no cause for concern.

Size — This is a relatively large company with a market cap of $3.6 billion, which brings its size rating down to 29. That’s not a deal breaker, of course. But Ryder is a little too big to enjoy the small-cap bounce.

Bottom line: Ryder is not a company that will make you rich overnight. But it’s a solid dividend payer with a long history of raising its payout and a business model that is more or less future-proof. It’s a worthy contender for a diversified dividend portfolio.

To safe profits,

Charles Sizemore is the editor of Green Zone Fortunes and specializes in income and retirement topics. Charles is a regular on The Bull & The Bear podcast. He is also a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg and Fox Business.