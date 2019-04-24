California is at it again.

Already one of the worst states for taxes, a San Francisco city official has proposed a new “IPO tax” on companies that go public — like ride-hailing giant Uber — simply “for the privilege of engaging in business in the city.”

The money from the tax would be used to support affordable housing for low-income workers, education and other benefits.

San Francisco residents already are at war with big tech companies that have invaded, leading to a housing crisis. Skyrocketing prices have forced many residents out of the city where there already is a massive homeless problem.

The new tax IPO tax, proposed by Supervisor Gordon Mar, on San Francisco companies’ initial public offerings (IPO) will be voted on next month. If approved by a majority of the county board, it would place a payroll tax covering stock-based compensation on the November ballot.

According to Bloomberg, the proposal would impose a new cost on companies that dole out equity to employees.

Uber’s IPO is expected next month, meaning a massive payoff for many of its employees in the company’s hometown of San Francisco. And now it could mean a massive payoff for the government in a city where fears that a wave of tech IPOs threatens to displace even more long-time residents.

Per Bloomberg: