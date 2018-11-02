SCANA Corp. Surges After Golden Cross Formation (NYSE: SCG)
SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG), an integrated utilities company based in South Carolina, just formed a golden cross.
A golden cross is a bullish signal that usually indicates a stock’s share price will rise over the near-term.
As you can see on the chart above, a golden cross occurs when the 50-day moving average (purple line) crosses above the 200-day moving average (green line).
My team of traders believe this move signals the company’s share price could gain up to 5% over the near-term.
Consider buying SCG today.
