Schumer: Trump Threatened to Keep Gov’t Shut for ‘Months or Even Years’

President Donald Trump and top Democrats met again Friday in an attempt to end the ongoing government shutdown over border wall funding, and things apparently did not go well.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said afterward the two-hour meeting was contentious, and that Trump threatened to keep the government closed for months or even years if he’s not given funding for the border wall. Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was the centerpiece of his campaign — when he said at the time that Mexico would pay for it.

Trump also has said a number of times — as recently has Jan. 2 — that Mexico is paying for the wall through his revamped NAFTA deal, the USMCA, though it is unclear how as of yet. The USMCA has not been signed into law by Congress.

Mexico is paying for the Wall through the new USMCA Trade Deal. Much of the Wall has already been fully renovated or built. We have done a lot of work. $5.6 Billion Dollars that House has approved is very little in comparison to the benefits of National Security. Quick payback! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2019

Trump is demanding $5.6 billion for the border wall, and he threatened to keep nine federal government departments closed “for a very long period of time — months or even years,” Schumer said.

Per CNBC: