We knew it was coming. It was only a matter of time.

We’ve been in the longest bull market run in history — more than 3,450 days.

There have been dips, like in early 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but stocks rebounded and indexes went on to set fresh highs this year.

That was until September came along.

This week, the market has bounced between gains and losses. This could be an indication of a market correction on the horizon.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’ll tell you what the trends show us about a potential market correction.



September Index Performance Could Point to a Market Correction

Bull markets don’t end because of old age.

That said, studies show that a stock market correct happens about every 17 months — it’s been 12 months since the last correction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a lot of factors that can lead to a market correction:

Stock valuation.

Interest rates.

Inflation

All of these metrics can cause a stock market correction.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite started the month on a high note.

However, after September 3, the S&P (green line) and Dow (orange line) started to turn down. It took the Nasdaq Composite (red line) until September 7 to follow suit.

As of the market close on Friday, all three had negative returns for the month. The Dow dropped 2.1% since September 1, while the Nasdaq fell 1.7% and S&P 500 fell 2%.

Things could be lining up for a stronger market correction in the near future.

