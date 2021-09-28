Keep it simple, stupid.

My calculus teacher told our class this when we were studying logarithm functions in high school.

He wasn’t calling us stupid, but rather telling us that the best way to solve a problem is to keep it simple … don’t overcomplicate the process.

The same holds true for investing.

Too often, traders get bogged down in looking at complex indicators and strategies in their search for profits.

The idea is that if you use more tools and indicators, your trading signals will be better. But using a vast number of indicators often leads to more confusion … and less profit.

While using these complicated methods can add value to your portfolio, most traders — new and experienced alike — just want it to be easy.

Avoid the Noise

In today’s trading world, one headline can move the whole market up or down in big ways.

We saw it last week with the threat that Chinese construction giant Evergrande would miss millions in interest payments to banks. That one headline pushed the S&P 500 index down 1.7% in just one day.

An overactive, complex trading method coupled with emotions suggested that drop was an indicator to sell off positions.

The world we live in is unpredictable and extremely complex, but that doesn’t mean your strategy to earn profits has to be.

It also doesn’t mean you shouldn’t trade without rules. Trading without a solid strategy doesn’t equal profits. It’s just the opposite.

The key is to find a simple set of rules of which to trade … and stick with it.

Take out the headlines and take out the emotions.

Trading Kept Simple

What if I told you there was a way to grow your portfolio profits, and it only took two days to do it?

You’d be pretty stoked, right?

Well, our chief investment strategist, Adam O’Dell, has devised a way to do just that.

And the beauty of it is its simplicity.

It involves placing a trade on Monday and getting out of the trade on Wednesday.

That’s it.

In fact, with the simple directions Adam provides, you can complete these trades in less than five minutes, even if you’ve never traded before.

Adam has found the best time to trade and the best position to buy.

Following this system means all you have to do is press “buy” on one day, then “sell” two days later.

It’s just that simple.

I should mention that not every trade is a winner. No trading strategy produces a 100% win rate.

The beauty of Adam’s system is that, even if there is a down trade, you’re out in just two days.

And, because the trades are just two days long, we trade every week, and you can stack your profits from week to week to week.

You can watch your trading account grow each week.

So, in addition to being simple, Adam’s new trading strategy is convenient and fun to take part in.

You get a “buy” alert on Monday and execute the trade.

You get a “sell” alert on Wednesday and execute the trade.

To me, it’s the very definition of keeping it simple.

We just launched this new idea, so now is a great time to get in on the ground floor of this simple, profit-making opportunity.

To find out more about Adam’s new, simple trading strategy, click here.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

