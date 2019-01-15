Six Reasons Why Stocks are Still Overvalued

The market has rallied to begin 2019, but even a fourth-quarter meltdown to end 2018 wasn’t enough to put a dent in the severe overvaluation of equities.

That’s disappointing news for bulls who were hoping 2018’s decline would at least eliminate stocks that were more overvalued than during any other bull market in U.S. history.

Stocks at the bottom of the correction (or bear market?) were less overvalued than they were at the market’s all-time high that happened last September. But it’s a measure of stocks’ previous overvaluation that the market can dip 15 to 20 percent and still be so overvalued.

Per MarketWatch:

This is the unavoidable conclusion I reached when focusing on six widely used valuation indicators. As you can see from the accompanying chart, the message of those indicators is that the U.S. market in January 2019 is more overvalued than it was at between 67% and 95% of the three-dozen market tops that appear on a bull market calendar maintained by Ned Davis Research. Here’s a summary of these six measures featured in this chart: