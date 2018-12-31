Six Scenarios That Will End the Border Wall Shutdown

The government shutdown over President Donald Trump’s border wall wages on with Democrats poised to take control of the House of Representatives on Jan. 3, so how will it all end?

Ultimately, either Trump gives up on his $5 billion demand for the border wall, Democrats finally give up the necessary funding or both sides come to some sort of a compromise.

Soon-to-be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the new Democratic majority will pass a bill to reopen the government soon after taking power, but Senate Republicans won’t vote on any spending bill that isn’t approved by Trump.

As the shutdown drags on and on, moderate Republicans in the Senate could force Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put the House bill on the floor for amendments.

Moderate Republicans in the House also could have a role, though in the minority. If they balk at Trump’s all-or-nothing demand for $5 billion for the border wall, they could back a bill reopen the government and raise the prospect of overriding a Trump veto.

Bloomberg broke down the six most likely scenarios: