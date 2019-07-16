Scammers are constantly looking for new ways to steal personal information or money from innocent bystanders. The newest telephone scam has con artists posing as officials from the Social Security Administration, convincing people to drain their accounts and send money for “safekeeping.”

Here are some of the signs government impostors have used when posing as the IRS, DEA, Social Security Administration or even the local sheriff’s office, per NBC News Better:

We’re calling from the Social Security Administration because your account has been frozen or compromised.

This is the IRS calling and you owe us back taxes and are about to be sued or immediately arrested.

I’m with the FBI (or your local police department) and an arrest warrant has been issued because you failed to appear in court for jury duty.

“These people sound very convincing,” the Federal Trade Commission’s Monica Vaca told NBC News Better. “Their job is to make you feel fear, to make you feel panicked.”

According to a new FTC report, scammers are ramping up the plots to record highs. The FTC reported 46,600 scam complaints filed in May alone, and the total complaints for 2019 have already surpassed 200,000.

Since 2014, scammers have managed to swindle innocent people out of more than $450 million, according to the report.

NBC News Better goes into more detail about the newest Social Security scam, and how you can protect yourself from major losses: