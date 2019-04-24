Advocates: Social Security Shortfall Shouldn’t Stop Expansion of Benefits

Social Security is set to face revenue shortfalls starting next year, advocates hope Congress will move toward new legislation to not only shore up America’s most important social safety net, but expand benefits.

The annual trustees report released Monday once again showed Social Security will begin spending more than it takes in next year in 2020, and will only be able to fund about 80% of promised benefits starting in 2035. Unless of course Congress stops kicking this can down the road and does something to address the problems.

The gloom and doom forecast has changed little the past several years, and the latest report comes at a time when the House has already held hearings on reform, with a particular bill garnering the support of more than 200 legislators.

Per CNBC: