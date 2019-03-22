Although the Social Security 2100 Act would slightly increase benefits, it would gradually raise the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) tax, what most of us know as the “payroll tax,” to 14.8 percent from 12.4 percent, split between employers and workers. Sole proprietors, of course, bear the full brunt of the payroll tax.

A small business owner from Florida who testified before the subcommittee, Joseph Semprevivo, noted that the additional taxes would increase the burden on his business and his employees.

“This proposed tax increase would hurt my employees as much as it would hurt me and other small business owners. For many employees, the payroll tax is the biggest tax burden they face,” Semprevivo said. “It will prevent other workers from having the funds to make their car or housing payments. It will prevent others from having the funds to take a vacation.”

Not only would it hurt employers and workers, but young people would also be negatively impacted by a payroll tax increase. This particular segment of the American population is already struggling to pay student loans, find affordable housing and save for retirement. Raising their taxes for a program from which they will likely never benefit is an extra blow to their livelihood.

Although Democrats spend much of their time on the floor of the House or Senate and in committee railing against higher-income earners, the Social Security 2100 Act would, ironically, increase their benefits. Democrats are also touting their proposal as a tax cut for low and middle-income seniors. In practice, this will again have the opposite effect. The increased benefits for high-income seniors would necessitate a tax increase that will impact the very same people the Democrats claim to champion.

The House Democrats’ bill isn’t the way to address Social Security’s financial problems. There is another way, and it wouldn’t involve a massive tax increase on employers and workers.

Back in December 2016, then-Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, introduced the Social Security Reform Act. The Social Security Reform Act would have made the program solvent, creating a $600 billion surplus while still expanding benefits, phasing out the tax on benefits, and providing an increased cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for lower-income individuals. Higher-income earners would have seen a lower COLA. The Social Security Reform Act would have simply increased the retirement age to 69 from 67 and means-tested benefits for survivors, among other tweaks, to ensure the viability of the program.

Social Security has to be reformed if the program is to remain viable, but House Democrats’ plan falls far short of a serious proposal because the so-called “solution” is more of the same from the far-left: tax increases. That’s not a good way to have a necessary, long-overdue conversation about mandatory spending, which consumes a larger portion of federal expenditures with each passing year.