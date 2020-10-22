What should we expect in the stock market after the election?

We are just two weeks away.

Two weeks away from waking up after one of the most contentious elections in modern history.

But I’m not here to opine about the candidates or their positions.

Instead, I want to look at the stock market and see what trends tell us to expect after the presidential election.

In today’s episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’m going to take a look at the history of how the stock market has performed before and after a presidential election.

I’ll also give my thoughts on the stock market after the election. I’ll let you know what I think could happen to equities — no matter who wins.

I wonder what the trends will tell us.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email us at thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.