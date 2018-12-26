Investment Strategist: ‘I Feel like We’re Rats on a Sinking Ship’

The stock market kicked off 2018 with a bang, but the year is ending in a bust.

An up-and-down year that began with record highs before plunging in February and March, and then recovering and plunging yet again, could finish in the red for the first time in a decade.

Per Yahoo Finance:

“This is the final round, and trading this year has round-tripped to nowhere, and so you just are spinning and spinning. You see a little bit of a rally,” Quad Group’s Chief Strategist Peter Borish told Yahoo Finance. “I feel like we’re rats on a sinking ship. They all run to one side thinking something good is going to happen and it doesn’t, and then the wind shifts and so we all run to the other side.”

Since Sept. 13, the S&P 500 has fallen 8 percent, the Dow 6 percent and the Nasdaq a full 18 percent. On the year, the S&P 500 is flat while the Dow and Nasdaq are only up 1 and 2 percent, respectively.