By definition, momentum is the amount of motion an object has.

In investing, we look at momentum in terms of the direction of stock prices.

A stock price that is consistently moving up has upward momentum. A stock has downward momentum when its price continues to fall.

We like to focus on upward stock momentum here at Money & Markets. It’s part of our philosophy to “buy high … sell higher.”

It’s why momentum plays such an important role in chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system.

I’ll tell you why.

Stock Momentum in Practice

When you look at a stock performance chart, it’s easy to see if a stock is moving up, down or sideways.

We can take any stock and judge its momentum.

Take Celsius Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) for example:

CELH’s Stock Momentum Shift

As you can see in its chart, Celsius Holdings had very strong upward momentum from April 2020 to January 2021.

It was sustained over a long period of time.

Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore wrote about Celsius Holdings in December 2020.

Looking back at the time Charles wrote the story, Adam’s Green Zone Rating system rated Celsius a 96 on momentum.

Going back to the stock chart above, you can see that CELH’s stock momentum trended downward after the price reached a high of around $69 per share.

It dropped to around $43 per share in late March 2021.

The stock regained some momentum, and the price moved back up to around $60 per share in early April. It has pared back slightly since then.

That downward stock momentum dragged Celsius’ momentum rating down a bit. But it’s still in the green at 78.

And the stock still gained 50% since Charles wrote about it in December.

Why an Uptrend Is So Important

Some investors don’t want to buy a stock in an uptrend because they think they’ve already missed out on a chance for big gains.

But that’s not true. Stocks that are already in a strong upward trend tend to keep moving up.

In July 2020, Celsius Holdings was one of our 10 hotlist stocks.

It rated a 96 on momentum as the stock price moved from $4.26 in January to more than $13 in July.

Many investors probably thought the steam ran out of Celsius and passed on this opportunity.

They were wrong. Celsius kept going.

The fitness beverage maker hit $69 per share — a 415% jump from when it made our watch list.

Even with the recent pullback, Celsius is still up 315% from the time it was on our hotlist.

It proves that the idea of buying high and selling higher works.

The bottom line: Stock momentum paints a pretty strong picture, but it doesn’t work by itself.

That’s why there are six factors to our Green Zone Rating system.

All of them play a role in making up the total rating of a stock.

I’m going to tell you more about those soon.

Until then …

