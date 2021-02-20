In the weekend edition of The Bull & The Bear, we have three more stocks to buy now: International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW), Volvo AB (OTC: VLVLY) and Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: KLIC).

Last week, we highlighted three companies within the digital marketing, industrial, and smart tech market segments.

If you missed that video, check it out here.

We’ve worked hard to find three more stocks to consider for your portfolio.

One of these companies carries a 97 rating on Adam’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system!

It ranks high in quality (98), momentum (88) and volatility (86).

What’s more, it’s a company we are “Strong Bullish” on, which means its stock is set to outperform the broader market by three times in the next 12 months.

We each have one stock we believe you should buy right now. These picks are from three very different sectors of the market.

Check out our picks for this week!

3 Stocks to Buy This Week

1. International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW)

Adam, our chief investment strategist, is picking International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW ). It’s a company that specializes in transporting crude oil and other petroleum products. Stocks like INSW allow us to gain exposure to the energy sector without buying downtrodden energy stocks.

2. Volvo AB (OTC: VLVLY)

Charles, co-editor of Green Zone Fortunes, is going with Scandinavian automaker Volvo AB (OTC: VLVLY ). He says he likes it “as a non-Tesla play on electric vehicles,” and VLVLY is boasting 94 momentum and 89 growth ratings to boot!

3. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: KLIC)

As I love all things smart tech, I am going with Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: KLIC ). It’s a company that designs and sells tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It’s going to really benefit from the coming surge in 5G semiconductor production.

Watch or listen to this episode of The Bull & The Bear now to see why each of these stocks made our shortlist this week.

We’ll breakdown each company and give you more of our thoughts on why these stocks belong in your portfolio.

Remember, that’s why we are here … to give you safe, sound and profitable investment information to bolster your profits.

