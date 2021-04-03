In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, we have three more stocks to buy.

The economy and markets look bullish for the future, and we have some profitable opportunities in today’s The Bull & The Bear.

This week, chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell, Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore and I are back with three more buy recommendations for your portfolio. Two of these companies live within the biotech and pharmaceuticals segment of the market, and the third is one of the biggest banks around.

And all three of these stocks rank at least “Bullish” in our Green Zone Ratings System, with one earning a “Strong Bullish” rating of 81!

It ranks high in growth (96), quality (75) and momentum (63).

These are three recommendations that we expect to outperform the broader market by at least two times in the next 12 months. And the “Strong Bullish” stock should outperform by three times!

Check out this week’s stocks to buy below!

3 Stocks to Buy Now

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO )

Adam is recommending Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. It’s a company that develops equipment, reagents, software and services used in medical research, analysis, discovery and diagnostics.

2. Pacira BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX )

A nationwide opioid epidemic has crippled the U.S., but the company I’m recommending, Pacira BioSciences Inc., has developed and marketed a non-opioid anesthetic used by more than 8 million surgical patients.

3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM )

Charles is going in a different direction and recommending JPMorgan Chase & Co. Not only does it operate Chase banks, but it’s also one of the largest investment banking and financial services companies in the country.

Watch or listen to this episode of The Bull & The Bear now to get outtakes on the future prospects of all of these stocks.

More importantly, we’ll tell you why these stocks are worth putting in your portfolio.

At Money & Markets, we aim to provide you safe, smart, sound and simple investment information to grow your portfolio.

If you missed last week’s episode of The Bull & The Bear, Adam, Charles and I gave our take on the three COVID-19 vaccine companies to see if any were stocks to buy. Check it out here.

