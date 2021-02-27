In the weekend edition of The Bull & The Bear podcast, we share three more stocks to buy: Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: USLM) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq: NVMI).

It’s been a choppy week in financial markets. But Adam O’Dell, Charles Sizemore and I found three high-momentum stocks you need to know about in the weekend edition of The Bull & The Bear podcast.

That’s part of the beauty of Adam’s Green Zone Ratings System. It helps us find the best stocks to buy despite market conditions.

We have high conviction that these three stocks will boost your portfolio.

One carries a 99 rating on Adam’s six-factor system!

It ranks high in volatility (94), momentum (89) and quality (97).

We are “Strong Bullish” on this company, which means its stock is set to outperform the broader market by three times in the next 12 months.

The companies we cover today are diverse. One is from the group we recently coined GIVES: gritty industrial value energy stocks. Check out the podcast now!

3 Stocks to Buy

1. Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) [formerly Huami Corp. (NYSE: HMI)]

Adam, our chief investment strategist, discusses Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP ), a Chinese company that develops and sells wearable smart technology in China. It has a strong position with its biometrics data segment.

2. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: USLM)

Charles, co-editor of Green Zone Fortunes, shares play on the coming building boom. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: USLM ) is a company that manufactures and sells lime and limestone products — key components in building.

3. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq: NVMI)

Continuing on my smart tech kick, I went with Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq: NVMI ), a metrology company that works with semiconductor manufacturers to ensure its chips are meeting strict end-customer standards.

Watch or listen to this episode of The Bull & The Bear now to see why each of these are stocks to buy now.

And if you missed last week's episode, where we highlighted plays on electric vehicles, oil tankers and semiconductors, check it out here.

