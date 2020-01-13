More gains in store for Tesla, market futures are up plus stocks to watch today in the Money and Markets Wall Street Wake-Up.

The Opening Bell

U.S. market futures were up to start the week Monday.

As of 8:30 a.m., Eastern time, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 117 points, or 0.4% to 28,893. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures climbed 0.5%.

Stocks to Watch Today

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) — The credit card giant jumped nearly 1% in premarket trading Monday after both Nomura Instinet and Berstein upgraded their price targets.

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) — Shares of the electric automaker were up 2.3% in premarket trading Monday amid news a major shareholder considered selling 10% of their stake, but decided against it.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Nasdaq: LULU) — The athletic apparel retailer saw its shares jump 2.2% in premarket trading after the company raised its revenue and earnings guidance for its fourth quarter.

In the News

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has a new chief executive starting today and he’s facing turmoil right out of the gates.

David Calhoun starts the job today after being the company’s board chairman since October, according to CNBC. He replaced Dennis Muilenberg, who was fired in December following more damaging news related to the 737 Max jet.

The jet has been grounded due to a pair of plane crashes that killed 346 people.

WeWork Debacle Has Unicorn Investors Seeking Cover

Following the botched debut and subsequent canceling of WeWork’s IPO, some investors are looking for more safeguards before investing in startups, according to Reuters.

Investors are looking for protection of investments in private companies valued at $1 billion or more, otherwise known as unicorns. Protections like senior liquidation preferences for later-stage funding rounds.

Ford Motor Says More China Trouble Ahead

China sales for Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) were down for the third year in a row in 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ford said it sold 567,854 vehicles last year, down 26.1% and the expectation is 2020 will actually be worse.

Other Morning Reads

Earnings Report

Here are the companies releasing earnings reports today:

Chart of the Day

Tuesday, Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) will officially stop supporting and updating its Windows 7 operating system.

According to Net Market Share, 26.6% of the world’s computers are still using Windows 7, which rolled out in 2010. Windows 10 came out in 2015.

