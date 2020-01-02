If premarket trading is any indication, it’s going to be another strong day for U.S. markets, plus stocks to watch today in the Money and Markets Wall Street Wake-Up.

The Opening Bell

U.S. markets are off to a strong start in 2020 as the rally of 2019 carries over to the new year.

As of 8:40 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were up 0.6%, while Nasdaq futures were up 0.8%, suggesting another strong day in the markets.

Stocks to Watch Today

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) — The automaker’s stock was up 1.6% in premarket trading Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on the stock from $375 to $515 per share.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) — The digital content delivery company saw its stock jump 4.6% in premarket trading Thursday after being upgraded from “neutral” to “overweight” at Piper Jaffray.

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) — The wire and cable producer agreed to a merger deal with Clayton, Dubilier and Rice LLC. The offer of $93.50 per share was an increase from an initial offer of $86 per share. Shares of Anixter were up 2% in premarket trading.

In the News

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) said Thursday it will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public on Nov. 7, according to Reuters.

On Monday, 15 Tesla employees who purchased the car became the first to take delivery of the cars made in China.

Japanese and Turkish Officials Probing Ghosn’s Escape

Authorities from Japan and Turkey have started investigating the circumstances surrounding former auto executive Carlos Ghosn’s bail-jumping from Tokyo to Lebanon, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA was facing charges of financial wrongdoing when he fled Japan by private jet on New Year’s Eve.

Airbus Beats Boeing in Deliveries in 2019

European planemaker Airbus delivered 863 aircraft in 2019, beating its U.S. rival Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) in annual deliveries for the first time since 2011, according to CNBC.

Boeing delivered 345 jets between January and November — less than half the number delivered during the same period of 2018 amid its 737 Max woes.

Chart of the Day

A December survey conducted by Flixed found that U.S. adults think online streaming is more entertaining than cable.

Nearly 82% of online streaming subscribers said streaming was more enjoyable, and more than 65% of cable subscribers agreed.

