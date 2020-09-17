Let’s celebrate another subscriber’s investing victory with this week’s installment of “Success of the Week!”

With the threat of COVID-19 still looming across the United States and pressure mounting for a safe, affordable cure, many are looking to biotech for answers.

And as a former pre-med student, our Chief Investment Strategist for Money & Markets, Adam O’Dell, recommended a particular biotech company for potential moonshot profits.

In a recent survey, Vitus P., a member of Adam’s Green Zone Fortunes service, shared his success with this particularly young biotech company:

Starting Investment: $1,368 Dollar Amount/Percentage Gain: $2,452/79.2% Additional Comments: Love the recommendations. I have an account solely dedicated to Green Zone at the moment. Been following your suggestions for a few years now, from Dent Research. I love the new format of Green Zone. You still put the final picks in our hands. So far I’m up on 7 of 8 trades, from Hot List and 3 of 4 recommendations from GZ stock.

Thanks for sharing, Vitus! We’re glad to hear about your experience with Green Zone Fortunes and that you’re having such success with it.

How about you? Do you have a success story you’d like to share?

Did you follow advice from Adam or one of our other experts in Money & Markets that paid off? Have you recently achieved a goal that you set?

Send us an email at feedback@moneyandmarkets.com. We’d love to hear from you! Maybe you’ll be featured in a future installment of Success of the Week.

And if you can, take a moment to share your experience with us!

To your success,

Coty Poynter

Managing Editor, Green Zone Fortunes