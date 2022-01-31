Supply chain issues cause inflation … stocks fall … cue headlines.

But you want to put today’s headlines in perspective?



Go to the archives of any major newspaper and find an issue from five years ago.

Skim the first few stories. You’ll find that much of the news that seemed so important in 2017 is irrelevant … maybe even trivial, today.

Now, let’s come back to today’s headlines. How much of this will be relevant a day from now, let alone in five years?

Hey, I get it. The headlines can be scary when they’re filled with words such as “correction,” “crash” and “inflation.”

But investing based on headlines rarely leads to profits.

In my premium stock research service, Green Zone Fortunes, my team and I focus on powerful mega trends that have staying power.

We aren’t looking to flip a stock tomorrow. We’re looking for something we can hold for anywhere from six months to three years.

For instance, I’m sure you see the daily headlines on inflation.

But the primary drivers of that inflation often get lost in the noise.

And one of the biggest is the supply shortage that causes bottlenecks and price hikes downstream.

The Problem With the Supply Chain

We live in a world of “just in time” inventories.

Companies don’t want to pay for storage costs or tie up capital in inventory. So, they tend to order just what they need when they need it.

In a normal world, that’s fine. But it never left much of a margin for error.

So, when the pandemic first struck at the end of 2019, we used up those “just in time” inventories in a hurry — and we’ve been scrambling to catch up ever since.

But there’s more to it.

At the pandemic’s start, we needed more packaged food, toilet paper, medicines … I could go on.

We had to turn the world’s distribution system — planes, trains, 18-wheelers, even Amazon drones — upside down to accommodate these new demands.

That container we planned to stuff full of auto parts from South Korea and put on a boat to Los Angeles? We might have repurposed it to ship medical masks from China to South Africa.

And now, rather than being back in South Korea where it’s needed, that empty container is sitting in South Africa.

Supply Chain Stocks: We Can Fix This Mess … and Profit

We won’t fix a mess like this in a day.

But we will fix it. There’s too much at stake.

Back in November, I recommended that readers of Green Zone Fortunes buy shares of a shipping and logistics stock that was in an ideal position to profit from the righting of this ship.

We’re up about 8% so far. More importantly, the stock has thus far sidestepped the correction.

It’s up year to date. The stock rates a “Strong Bullish” 99 out of 100 on my proprietary Green Zone Ratings system for stocks.

Now, I can’t share the company with you. That wouldn’t be fair to the folks who subscribed to our research.

But remember: We can always find ways to make money, even in a rough market.

To find out more about the mega trends we have such high conviction in, including the biotech trend I call “Imperium,” click here now.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist