If you were worried about tax day fast approaching next month, you just got a bit of a reprieve as tax day has been delayed for three months as part of the federal government’s coronavirus relief efforts.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the new tax deadline of July 15 during a press conference Tuesday, and anyone who needs to pay income taxes on up to $1 million is eligible to wait. Mnuchin also said many pass-through entities and small businesses are be eligible for the reprieve.

Corporations filing are also eligible for an extension on up to $10 million in taxes owed.

Certified Public Accountant Nate VandenBerg said this extension acts as a short-term loan for many individuals and corporations.

“The Treasury just provided a $300 billion short-term loan — interest free — to individuals and corporate America by pushing back the filing and payment deadline to July 15,” VandenBerg said.

Mnuchin stressed that anyone who is able to still try to file on time should, especially if you are eligible for a refund.

“We encourage those Americans who can file their taxes to continue to file their taxes on April 15,” Mnuchin said, according to CNBC. “Because for many Americans, you will get tax refunds.”

VandenBerg echoed Mnuchin’s sentiment.

“Individuals and corporations that are expecting refunds should still file their taxes as soon as possible to get their refunds,” he said.

The IRS has been very busy, and has processed more than 65 million income tax returns as of March 6. Just over 80% of filers (52.7 million) received a refund averaging $3,012, according to IRS data.

One thing to be careful of is state income tax. The federal government has provided some relief, but you should check your own state’s rules before assuming you don’t need to file state taxes if it collects them.

California has only granted a 60-day delay while Maryland has said it will grant individual extensions if the federal government does, which it now has. The AICPA has a handy guide to state tax regulations amid COVID-19 here.

This should provide some much-needed relief for some Americans as the coronavirus forces many businesses and organizations to adjust their schedules or shutter their doors for an unknown amount of time.