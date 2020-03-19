Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin clarified Wednesday that only the deadline to pay your taxes has been extended to July 15, but you still must file your taxes by April 15.

“If you owe a payment to the IRS, you can defer up to $1 million as an individual,” Mnuchin said during a Wednesday press conference at the White House. “All you have to do is file your taxes; you’ll automatically not get charged interest in penalties.”

“All you have to do is file your taxes; you’ll automatically not get charged interest in penalties.”

Corporations filing are also eligible for an extension on up to $10 million in taxes owed.

Certified Public Accountant Nate VandenBerg said this extension acts as a short-term loan for many individuals and corporations.

“The Treasury just provided a $300 billion short-term loan — interest free — to individuals and corporate America by pushing back the payment deadline to July 15,” VandenBerg said.

Mnuchin stressed the importance of filing your taxes during the original announcement Tuesday.

“For many Americans, you will get tax refunds,” Mnuchin said.

VandenBerg echoed Mnuchin’s sentiment.

“Individuals and corporations that are expecting refunds should still file their taxes as soon as possible to get their refunds,” he said.

The IRS has been very busy, and has processed more than 65 million income tax returns as of March 6. Just over 80% of filers (52.7 million) received a refund averaging $3,012, according to IRS data.

One thing to be careful of is state income tax. The federal government has provided some relief, but you should check your own state’s rules before assuming you don’t need to file state taxes if it collects them.

California has only granted a 60-day delay while Maryland has said it will grant individual extensions if the federal government does, which it now has. The AICPA has a handy guide to state tax regulations amid COVID-19 here.

This should provide some much-needed relief for some Americans as the coronavirus forces many businesses and organizations to adjust their schedules or shutter their doors for an unknown amount of time.