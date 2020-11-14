Not all tech stocks are guaranteed winners.

Just after the 2020 presidential election, tech stocks continued to climb.

The announcement of favorable tests of new coronavirus vaccines has had an unintended consequence on other market avenues.

And then favorable COVID-19 vaccine news this week pushed investors into other sectors, triggering a tech stock sell-off.

Investors Dump Some Tech Stocks

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.4% on Monday. Comparatively, the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped up 1.9%.

The iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSE: IXN) — an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking notable tech stocks — jumped more than 77% since reaching a low in March 2020.

But after hitting that high, the ETF pared-back 11%. It inched a bit higher but started trending down at the beginning of this week.

The ETF holds technology companies like Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and NVIDIA Corp. (Nasdaq: NVDA).

Tech ETF Bounces Back and Forth

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’ll talk with contributor Charles Sizemore about two tech stocks and whether they are diamonds for your portfolio or ones to pass on.

We’ll examine what these companies do and how they’ve performed recently.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on what you should do with these two tech stocks — if you are thinking about buying or already have them in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you and give you our analysis of each one.

