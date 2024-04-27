Here at Money & Markets, we scour a universe of 3,750 publicly-traded stocks to bring you the most profitable investments right as they start taking off. But the biggest gains are often made by early investors, before a stock even hits the market. When it comes to cashing in on the fast-growing $300 billion market for “pre-IPO” investments, we turn to our friends — the experts at Crowdability. And they’ve just told us about a potentially game-changing new tech startup that could soon turn the $3.7 trillion auto industry upside down. The catch? It’s only available for pre-IPO investment until May 1. So we wanted to share this chance to get in with you as soon as possible. Scroll down for the full story…

— Adam O’Dell and the Money & Markets team

Tesla (TSLA) recently announced it would be recalling over 2 million cars…

It’s due to a bug in its self-driving car software — a bug that could have cost thousands of people their lives.

This news sent Tesla investors heading for the hills. In fact, the stock is down over 28% since the announcement.

But today, I’ll show you why this could actually be good news…

And most importantly, why it could mean big profits for investors like you.

I understand that the idea of a ‘self-driving car’ might seem like science fiction…

Or maybe it seems like an unnecessary luxury.

But here’s the thing…

In the coming years, I believe self-driving cars will become the standard for all automotive transportation across the country — and potentially across the world.

Billions of dollars are flowing into this sector already. And they’re flowing from everywhere — from big automakers like General Motors (GM) and Toyota Motor (TM) to tech giants like Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google and Amazon (AMZN).

And when you think about it, it makes sense…

Not only could self-driving cars save consumers time, but they could also help save 1.2 million lives each year…

You see, according to the CDC, over 1,350,000 people die each year in car-related accidents.

That’s nearly 3,700 deaths every day.

Currently, it’s the eighth-leading cause of death in the world — even more deadly than HIV/AIDS.

And the saddest fact about all this?

94% of these deaths are caused by human error.

Meaning 1,269,000 people die each year because of their own mistakes.

So if you take humans out of the equation and simply let cars drive themselves, that’s 1.2 million lives that could be saved.

It’s no wonder that capital is pouring into this market right now…

For example, venture funding into autonomous vehicle startups went from virtually nothing a decade ago to more than $10 billion in recent years.

And as mentioned earlier, everyone from the largest automakers to the largest tech companies are trying to get in on the action.

For example, CNBC recently reported that Google’s self-driving car initiative, Waymo, raised over $2.5 billion from investors including Fidelity, T. Rowe Price and Tiger Global in 2021.

And in 2020, Amazon announced it would acquire self-driving car startup Zoox in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

On top of that, the ‘big boys’ of the car world are pouring billions into this space, too…

For instance, Toyota recently acquired Lyft’s (LYFT) self-driving technology for roughly $600 million…

These companies understand that self-driving cars are the future — and they’re expecting this sector to deliver big demand, and big profits.

But there’s just one problem…

Given how much money is being invested, you might wonder why you don’t see self-driving cars all over the roads right now.

The reason is simple. Self-driving cars still have a big problem: They can’t “see.”

Let me explain…

Currently, self-driving cars navigate their surroundings based on images from low-quality cameras, or based on a technology known as LiDAR.

And their “vision” is limited to something that looks like this:

Well, you can barely tell that’s a road at all.

And that’s one of the main reasons this technology hasn’t taken hold yet. Simply put, people don’t feel safe.

Furthermore, the recent Tesla recall sure isn’t making matters any better.

And because of that, a market that could be worth $10 trillion by 2030 is being put at risk.

That’s why I’m writing about this topic today.

We believe we’ve identified a company that could help solve this problem…

You see, we recently identified a tiny Silicon-Valley startup that’s pioneering a groundbreaking new device…

And this device could help self-driving cars go from seeing something like this:

To something like this:

Basically, this device could give a self-driving car a crystal-clear view of everything around it.

We believe this technology could be the industry’s “holy grail.”

And in the very near future, we believe the pre-IPO company behind this technology could become one of the most valuable players in this market.

In fact, we’re predicting it could potentially command a valuation of anywhere from $1 billion to as much as $30 billion.

That could potentially hand early investors a profit of 5,727% — and possibly far more than that.

This is why my partner Matt Milner recently compiled an in-depth research report on this company.

And if you click here, you can read it in full right now.

Regards,

Wayne Mulligan, Crowdability

April 27, 2024