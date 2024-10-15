If you’ve ever had to do any work around the house, then you’ve probably been frustrated by your flat-headed screwdriver…

You know which screwdriver I’m talking about, too. Mine’s a Stanley that looks like it’s 200 years old.

And if you’re anything like me, you’ve probably bought at least a dozen different flat-headed screwdrivers — thinking that maybe the tool was the problem. But It wasn’t.

Flat-headed screws have been abandoned in most applications these days and with very good reason.

Flat-heads have a way of slipping out just when you start to twist, and they don’t always work with power tools. Phillips heads and Torx screws give you far more surface area and control (I promise this is about investing, stick with me).

But if you’re building a cute new end table or unscrewing an electrical fixture, you’re going to need to break out that old flat-head screwdriver.

I don’t mean to be melodramatic here.

But I am trying to illustrate a point.

Because all these little downsides about dealing with flat-headed screws are actually there by design, they’re a “feature,” not a “bug,” as software programmers would say.

For example, flat-headed brass screws are frequently used in wood furniture. They add an appealing visual feature, and they don’t look as distracting as another screw type might.

Flat-headed screws are also used in electrical applications specifically because they don’t want you to over-torque those screws. It also means that a skilled electrician can pop off an outlet cover and do all the work he needs to do without switching screwdrivers.

In other words, there’s a time and a place for every type of tool. And if you understand the task at hand, you’ll know which tool is best to use.

The same is true for investing systems…

Choosing the Right Tool for the Job

Throughout my career, I’ve grown to appreciate that investing systems are one of the most powerful tools that Main Street investors have to level the playing field and outperform the market.

But investors rarely seem to realize just how much power technology has placed at their fingertips.

Even when they do decide to dive into systems trading, most people choose a system that doesn’t suit their needs or fail to follow through in a way that will deliver their desired results.

My point is the #1 secret of systems trading … is that systems are just tools, like any other.

These systems can be extremely sophisticated.

Many of my systems have been in development for over a decade in one form or another.

But they’re still just a tool you use to accomplish a goal.

And if you choose the wrong tool for the job … if you try to build a whole house with a flat-headed screwdriver? Obviously, you’re going to have a bad time.

So before choosing a system, just like any other tool, you should step back and consider your goal.

What are you really trying to achieve for your portfolio?

If you’re just trying to beat the market and cash in on automated research, then a system like Green Zone Power Ratings is ideal. The system automatically tabulates 74 different factors across six different categories (both fundamental and technical) to give each stock a rating out of 100.

By following my ratings system and sticking to stocks that rate bullish, you’ll beat the market 3-to-1.

What’s more; this is a strategy virtually anyone can execute (including my 95-year-old grandmother), and it takes just a few hours each month.

On the other hand, some investors prefer to be more involved. Some are willing to work through more volatility in exchange for greater profit potential. For those folks, I have my 10X Stocks system.

My 10X system drills down on just 3 factors instead of 6. It involves a tremendous amount of research from one trade to the next, active trade management, and a great deal of “outside-the-box” thinking from my subscribers.

But the result is a portfolio of stocks marching towards 10X gains — and without the need for any options margin accounts or crypto investments.

Finally, for those who’d rather just put it all on autopilot? There’s Infinite Momentum Alert.

Infinite Momentum is a near-completely automated alternative to traditional buy-and-hold investing. Each month, this system rotates a 10-stock portfolio based on momentum indicators to maximize long-term gains. During our long-term historical back test, this system beat the S&P 500 by 300-to-1.

Buying Groceries in a Formula 1 Car

Each of these systems is designed to deliver the best possible results — but each system is also designed for a specific type of user.

For example, our best open return in Green Zone Fortunes right now is an impressive 870%. But this gain didn’t happen overnight, and it’s not something I expect out of every recommendation.

Meanwhile, 10X Stocks subscribers are accustomed to seeing swings of 20-30% in some of our top stocks.

But that’s specifically why we’ve closed out seven different 100% gains since June of last year. Closing out half of each position as it reaches a 100% gain means we’ve taken all our initial investment off the table, allowing us to work through those larger swings in volatility.

Long story short — no system is perfect.

You wouldn’t want to take a Formula 1 car grocery shopping.

And you wouldn’t want to use the wrong investing system to fit your personal needs.

Over the next few weeks, I’m going to share a deeper dive into each of these systems. I’m going to show you how each system works, and how each one can help you consistently outperform the market.

In the meantime, if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to email me at Feedback@Moneyandmarkets.com, or give my VIP Concierge Team a call at 800-684-8471. Either Brandt, John, or Nick will be able to walk you through the details of each system.

So stay tuned…