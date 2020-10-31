This episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast is all about momentum.

Let’s not kid ourselves.

We are investors for one reason and one reason only: to make more money.

Institutional Wall Street investors don’t use “buy and hold” as their sole way of making money. They use sophisticated strategies.

I talk about this with Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell on a regular basis, and he tells me the same thing: “buy high, sell higher.”

On Wall Street, this is known as the Momentum Principle, and it’s made some of the best investors tons of money.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’ll talk about momentum and Adam’s philosophy.

I’ll examine momentum and how it should fit into your investment strategy.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on momentum and how it has made Adam a master of his craft.

And stay tuned.

Adam is putting the final touches on a book that will teach you the true power of momentum and his other Green Zone factors. Watch out for that in the coming weeks!

