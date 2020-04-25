Money & Markets is America’s premier source for financial news, commentary and actionable research advice, and this is our new podcast, “The Bull & The Bear.”

This week, Clark and Money & Markets contributor Charles Sizemore talk about the crazy oil market, a problem with unemployment and dividend stocks.

The oil market tanked to start the week to a point where West Texas Intermediate crude prices were in negative territory. This wreaked havoc on the stock market, sending equities lower. But, questions we answer are how it got this way and how can you buy oil, if you are so inclined.

Next up we talked about the unintended consequences of a $600-per-week boost in unemployment as part of the coronavirus stimulus package. It’s making it economical for employees to stay on unemployment as opposed to going back to work. We talked at length about the issues that raises for small businesses.

Finally, we dive into dividend stocks. They may seem attractive on the surface, but there are some things you should pay attention to as an investor.

