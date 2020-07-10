As America continues down the road of an economic recession, investors can be left questioning where to put their money.

There’s one stock market sector that has been strong since the stock market shed more than 30% back in March.

And it’s going to continue to outperform as the country works its way out of this economic mess.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, host Matthew Clark talks with Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and contributor Charles Sizemore about three consumer discretionary stocks.

The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLY) — an exchange-traded fund tracking some of the biggest consumer discretionary stocks — is very close to its 52-week high and has jumped more than 61% off its March low.

They’ll break down what these three companies do, and how they’ve performed recently.

You’ll get insight into how you should (or shouldn’t) invest in these three companies.

Remember, depending on what your investment strategy is, not every company in a high-performing sector is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you by looking at these specific stocks and give our analysis on each one.

