We’re all looking for more money, right?

It’s one of the reasons why you invest in the stock market … to find stocks that will give you more money than you pay for them.

Another way to earn more money in the stock market is to invest in companies that pay dividends to shareholders.

Dividends are payments made by publicly traded companies. In essence, they are rewards to investors for putting their money into the company. They are paid out of the profits the company earns.

But not all dividend stocks are equal.

And finding great dividends can be tough in the current stock market as many companies have had to make cuts because of COVID-19.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, host Matthew Clark talks with Money & Markets contributor Charles Sizemore about three dividend-paying stocks.

We’ll take a close look at what these companies are and examine their stock performance and their dividend payout.

Plus, we’ll tell you whether we think these companies are ones you should invest in or stay away from.

Remember, just because a company pays a dividend doesn’t mean you should invest in it.

We’ll tell you why.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email us at thebullandbear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn