This week, Clark and Charles Sizemore start things off by discussing the benefits of a Roth IRA versus a traditional 401(k). Sizemore explains the primary differences between the two accounts.

He also talked about how different situations determine which retirement investment is the best for you.

They also discussed the artificial intelligence market and how Clark believes it is poised to provide early investors with strong gains. Clark said there are companies similar to what Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) was in 1986 and what it is today — a behemoth in the tech world with few peers.

They also provided some companies investors might want to look at for future profits.

Finally, Clark sat down with Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell to talk about his investment strategy and what he brings to the Money & Markets team.

O’Dell discussed his systematic investing approach to the stock market and how it can work in any environment.

He has previously worked as a prop trader for a spot Forex firm. While there, he learned the fundamentals of trading in the world’s largest market. He excelled at trading the volatile currency markets by seeking out low-risk entry points for trades with high profit potential. Aiming to find the best opportunities across all asset classes, O’Dell expanded into the commodities, equities and futures markets.

An MBA graduate and Affiliate Member of the Market Technicians Association, O’Dell is a lifelong student of the markets.

They also teased more of what O’Dell will offer readers of Money & Markets and listeners to The Bull & The Bear podcast.

