When looking at a specific sector, investors often get bogged down with trying to decide between different companies offering the same goods or services, and that’s the focus of this episode of The Bull & The Bear, a Money & Markets exclusive podcast.

It’s a question investors face almost every day: Which stock should I buy?

This gets even more complicated when looking at companies that provide the same goods and services.

It can leave investors tearing their hair out, pouring over stock charts and data points.

For example, which is better: Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) or Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP)?

Both provide an e-commerce platform where consumers can buy or sell just about anything. Both are also very strong stock picks and extremely popular.

The key is looking for the right stock that fits your particular needs. There’s a question of price, potential growth and more that will factor into your decision.

But don’t fret. We’re here to help you answer that question on today’s episode.

Staff writer Matthew Clark joins Banyan Hill Publishing’s Joseph Hargett, the Editor of Great Stuff, to discuss the which is the better buy for investors.

The Bull & The Bear

Every day, led by Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email us at thebullandbear@monetyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn